Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre this week

Ottawa motorists will want to wait one more day before filling up the gas tank for the August long weekend.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre on Friday at stations in Ottawa and across Ontario.

The price of gas will be 166.9 cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday.

Gas is currently selling for $1.69 to $1.71 a litre.

According to Ottawagasprices.com, gas prices were selling for $1.72 a litre in August 2022.