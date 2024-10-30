Nepean man and self-described 'cat dad' wins $1M lottery prize

A Nepean man is Ottawa's newest millionaire after winning a Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

Devin Good, a self-described cat dad, won the $1M prize in the Sept. 28 draw. He had just won a free play the week prior, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said.

"I had to count the zeros, and when I realized I had won $1 million, I was elated! I started saying, 'I won! Holy cow! I won!' I was living the moment I'd dreamt of so many times," he said. "My girlfriend heard me and couldn't believe it. I had to show her the email several times for it to sink in. It was such an unreal moment."

Good says he plans to invest, go back to school to study for a new career, enjoy a relaxing beach vacation and start planning an international adventure.

"This is a dream come true and a crazy experience. I'm very thankful, as this means I have a chance for a fresh start," Good said.

He bought the ticket on OLG.ca.