Here's what you can buy for Ottawa's average price of $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says Ottawa's resale housing market stalled in August, amid high interest rates and economic uncertainty.
The average sale price for a freehold-class property was $709,739 in August, up 0.5 per cent from 2022.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a home sold in Ottawa at $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods.
Barrhaven – 95 Holitman Drive
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Holitman Drive in Barrhaven is on the market for $699,900.
"Welcome to this tranquil private home with no front or rear neighbours," says the listing on Realtor.ca
"The pride of ownership of this beautiful family home is obvious from the time you come up the front walkway."
The kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and storage. The lower level of the home is "so spacious for a den/bedroom, a rec room" and has "its own workbench area."
The home includes a deck and pool in the backyard.
A three-bedroom home on Holitman Drive in Barrhaven is for sale at $699,900. "The backpark is an ultimate oasis with no rear neighbourhoods, deck and pool," says the listing. (Realtor.ca/website)
Bel Air Heights – 1806 Forman Avenue
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Ottawa's west end is for sale at $695,000.
"Campeau built, brick bungalow in desirable Bel Air Heights. The main floor has a living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, lots of natural light, kitchen with eating area, 2 bedrooms (can easily be converted back to 3) & full bath," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"The finished basement has a rec room, another bedroom & the second full bath with a Jacuzzi tub."
The home includes a high-efficiency furnace installed in 2019 and vinyl windows.
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Forman Avenue in Ottawa's west end is for sale at $695,000. (Realtor.ca/website)
Carleton Heights – 136 Montauk Private
A three-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Ottawa's Carleton Heights neighbourhood is on the market for $729,999.
"This stunning LEED certified townhome is a beacon of sustainability and modern living. Nestled on a serene & quiet street, this home offers a blend of comfort and conscientiousness," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"Greeted with an open-concept main floor, 2nd floor boasts 2 sizable bedrooms, hardwood throughout, laundry room, primary bedroom complete with walk-in closet and en suite. Finished basement with full bath and ample storage."
The home is a short walk to Hog's Back Park, the Rideau Canal Pathway and Mooney's Bay.
"Welcome to your dream home in Carleton Heights," says the listing on Realtor.ca. The home on Montauk Private includes three-bedrooms and a finished basement. (Realtor.ca/website)
Glebe – 50 Holmwood Avenue
This two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is on the market for $699,900.
"Premium location directly beside Lansdowne Park with lots of shopping, restaurants, year-round Farmer's Market, many festivals, and the Redblacks stadium just next door," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"This rare find end unit stacked condo is sure to wow with a side yard fully fenced and an interlock patio making it the perfect entertaining space. Open concept layout with floor-to-ceiling windows to flood the space in natural light."
The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an en suite with an oversized glass shower.
A look inside this two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo for sale beside Lansdowne Park. (Realtor.ca/website)
Gloucester – 5113 Lerner Way
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Gloucester is on the market for $719,900.
"Close to parks, trails, Hwy, 417, NRC, CSIS, just minutes to Gloucester Shopping Centre and Costco," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"Open concept living room/Dining Room full of natural light with a vaulted ceiling. The large backyard is fully fenced and very private."
This home on Lerner Way in Gloucester includes an open concept living room/dining room area. (Realtor.ca/website)
Hunt Club Park – 1050 Karsh Drive
On the market for $699,900, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located in Hunt Club Park.
It has a finished basement, hardwood floors and crown moulding on the main level and a combined living and dining room with bay window and fireplace.
"The second level features a large primary bedroom with bay window, walk-in closet, and en suite bath, two additional generous-sized bedrooms, and 4 piece bath," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"Basement offers a large recreation area. Large backyard is fully fenced with a large deck."
This home on Karsh Drive is for sale at $699,900. It includes three-bedrooms, three bathrooms and a finished basement. (Realtor.ca/website)
Orleans – 91 Mudminnow Crescent
A recently constructed home in the Avalon West neighbourhood of Orleans with three bedrooms and three bathrooms is on the market for $699,900.
"The main floor's 9-foot ceilings amplify the open-concept living area, adorned with hardwood flooring. The contemporary, well-lit kitchen boasts a quartz countertop, tiled flooring, and backsplash," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"Moving to the second level, you'll find a capacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet. The upgraded five-piece en suite bathroom includes a glass-enclosed spa shower and a soaking tub. Finished basement serves ideally as a family room or home gym with additional storage space."
A look inside the three-bedroom home for sale on Mudminnow Crescent in Avalon West. (Realtor.ca/website)
Riverside South – 228 Southbridge Street
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Riverside South is for sale for $710,000.
"A blend of modern elegance and functional living awaits you," says the listing on Realtor.ca
"From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll be struck by the quality upgrades & meticulous attention to detail. Hardwood floors on both levels flow seamlessly through open-concept living area. Large windows drench the space in natural light."
There is a fully finished basement for additional living space and a composite deck outdoors.
This three-bedroom home on Southbridge Street in Riverside South includes hardwood floors on both levels and an on-concept living area. (Realtor.ca/website)
Stittsville – 518 Culdaff Road
This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Stittsville is on the market for $709,900.
"This open-concept layout is designed to inspire, with 9' ceilings on the main floor creating an airy and spacious atmosphere. Imagine cozying up by the inviting gas fireplace in the great room, perfect for those delightful evenings," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.
A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for sale on Culdaff Road in Stittsville. The listing price is $709,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
