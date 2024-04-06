Here's what to do if you haven't gotten solar eclipse glasses

The best way to protect your eyes during the solar eclipse on April 8 is not to look at the sun at all, according to experts.

But what if you don’t want to miss the once in a lifetime event?

The Canadian Aviation and Space Museum told CTV News Ottawa in a statement though eclipse glasses were sold out late last week at its boutique, a solar eclipse event will be taking place all day on April 8 and admissions will include a pair of viewing glasses while supplies last.

The museum adds that programming on eclipses and how to view them safely will also be offered throughout the day on Monday.

It recommends booking tickets in advance and arriving to the museum early, as parking will be limited.

To book tickets and for more information visit the museums's website.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Museum of Nature is also offering a free part of glasses as part of their admission on Monday. Information is available on it's website.

The University of Ottawa says that starting Friday, students and faculty will be given free glasses while supplies last.

If you are looking for a free pair of glasses, all Ottawa Public Library branches have run out, unfortunately.

Experts are also asking people to make sure their solar eclipse glasses are safe to use and not counterfeit. This comes after receiving several reports saying glasses sold by some of Amazon’s private sellers do not provide the necessary protection.

According to Ottawa Public Health, welder’s glasses can only be used if they are shade 14 or darker, while sunglasses and ski goggles can not be used, as they will not protect your eyes.

Ottawa health is not recommending making your own filters.

The capital’s health unit is reminding people with children to keep an eye on them while using solar filters.

You can also view the solar eclipse safely online via a livestream if appropriate eye protection is not available, Ottawa Public Health says.

The eclipse will not be total in Ottawa. The maximum will be approximately 99 per cent occurring for 2 to 3 minutes starting at 3:25 p.m. on Monday.

CTV News Ottawa will have special live coverage of Monday's solar eclipse.

Watch CTVNewsOttawa.ca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. You can also tune in to Newstalk 580 CFRA for continuing coverage.

CTV News will have coverage from Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa and the Niagara Region.