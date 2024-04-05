Here's how to stay safe on the roads during the solar eclipse in eastern Ontario

The Ontario Provincial Police is asking people and tourists heading to the eastern Ontario on Monday to view the solar eclipse to drive safely and expect delays.

Police say while safety is the top priority, caution and patience are recommended for drivers travelling to attend the solar eclipse events.

The OPP is also asking people to check local community news and websites for advisories and other information relating to traffic detours and parking on the big day.

Here are some tips to follow during the eclipse:

Ensure vehicle full headlights are on.

Do not wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Do not photograph or video the eclipse while driving.

Never pull over or stop on the roadway and/or shoulder of the road to view the eclipse.

Exit the roadway and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse.

Be aware of possible increased pedestrian traffic.

Meanwhile, the OPP encourages boaters to follow the province’s laws to stay safe on the water during the solar eclipse.

Police note that “some waterways may have specific guidelines for boaters during special events such as the solar eclipse.”

CTV News Ottawa will have special live coverage of Monday's solar eclipse.

Watch CTVNewsOttawa.ca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. You can also tune in to Newstalk 580 CFRA for continuing coverage.

CTV News will have coverage from Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa and the Niagara Region.