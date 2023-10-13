Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September

The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.

A new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average rent that new tenants were asked to pay for a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa last month was $2,051 a month, down from $2,063 in August.

The average cost to rent a purpose-built and condominium rental apartment in Ottawa in September was $2,203 a month, down from $2,226 a month in August.

The average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $2,523 a month in September.

Across Canada, Rentals.ca and Urbanation said the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada jumped 11 per cent in September to $2,149 a month.

"With year-over-year growth rising back into double-digits, the annual rate of rent inflation accelerated to a nine-month high," the report said.

Vancouver has the highest asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada at $3,015 a month, while the average asking rent in Toronto is $2,623.

Year-over-year rent increase

The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa has increased by $400 over the past two years.

According to Rentals.ca data, the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $1,909 a month in September 2022 and $1,623 a month in September 2021.

The cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment jumped from $2,468 a month in September 2022 to $2,523 a month in September 2023.