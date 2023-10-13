Ottawa

    • Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September

    A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.

    A new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average rent that new tenants were asked to pay for a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa last month was $2,051 a month, down from $2,063 in August.

    The average cost to rent a purpose-built and condominium rental apartment in Ottawa in September was $2,203 a month, down from $2,226 a month in August.

    The average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $2,523 a month in September.

    Across Canada, Rentals.ca and Urbanation said the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada jumped 11 per cent in September to $2,149 a month.

    "With year-over-year growth rising back into double-digits, the annual rate of rent inflation accelerated to a nine-month high," the report said.

    Vancouver has the highest asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada at $3,015 a month, while the average asking rent in Toronto is $2,623.

    Year-over-year rent increase

    The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa has increased by $400 over the past two years.

    According to Rentals.ca data, the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $1,909 a month in September 2022 and $1,623 a month in September 2021.

    The cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment jumped from $2,468 a month in September 2022 to $2,523 a month in September 2023.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News