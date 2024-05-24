OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man treated for injuries following shooting in Ottawa's east end

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    A man is in serious condition in hospital following a late-night shooting in Ottawa's east end.

    Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Ogilvie Road, near St. Laurent Boulevard, at approximately 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics treated a man at the scene for gunshot wounds, and he was transported to hospital in serious condition.

    No other information has been released.

    Ottawa police are investigating.

