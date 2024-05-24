Man treated for injuries following shooting in Ottawa's east end

A man is in serious condition in hospital following a late-night shooting in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Ogilvie Road, near St. Laurent Boulevard, at approximately 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics treated a man at the scene for gunshot wounds, and he was transported to hospital in serious condition.

No other information has been released.

Ottawa police are investigating.