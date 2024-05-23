OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata

    Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata.

    Officers responded to an animal cruelty call in the 400 block of Hazeldean Road at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

    Police say it appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in the area, "and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies."

    Safe Wings Ottawa has safely relocated both parents and the two surviving babies "due to concerns about their safety at the original location," according to police.

    Police say officers are conducting a thorough investigation and working with Safe Wings Ottawa.

