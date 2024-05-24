Driver facing impaired driving charges following 11 a.m. crash on Hwy. 416, OPP says

OTTAWA
    A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Highway 416 near Spencerville around 11 a.m. Thursday.

    Photos posted on social media showed a vehicle in a wooded area off the highway.

    "Breath testing showed more than twice the legal limit," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    The driver was treated for minor injuries.

