'The goose is loose': Firefighters rescued trapped Canada Goose at Ottawa's Lemieux Island

A Canada Goose is wandering around Lemieux Island after being rescued by Ottawa firefighters.

The Ottawa Fire Service says crews stopped at Lemieux Island on Thursday afternoon to help a goose that was stuck between two rocks.

A resident at the scene told firefighters the goose had been "flapping around for a while unable to get free and was scraped up," according to Ottawa fire spokesperson Nick DeFazio.

"Firefighters let our Dispatchers know on the radio 'the goose is loose' before clearing the scene."

News of the rescue comes as Ottawa police conduct an animal cruelty investigation into the death of a gosling in Kanata.

Police say Canada geese had laid eggs in the 400 block of Hazeldean Road, "and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies."

Safe Wings Ottawa has safely relocated both parents and the two surviving babies "due to concerns about their safety at the original location," according to police.