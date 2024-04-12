Here’s how many crime guns were seized by Ottawa police in 2024

The Ottawa Police Service says so far this year, 44 crime guns have been seized from the community.

In a social media post, police ask people to report illegal firearms activity on the streets.

"Caring about your community means engaging in it," Ottawa police said. "Help us remove illegal guns by reporting them by calling us at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477."

In January, police arrested a driver, 24, and a passenger, 24, on Bank Street near Heron Road following a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of two loaded guns, one on the driver and another on the passenger. Both suspects are charged with obstructing police. The passenger of the car is also charged with several firearms-related offences.

The city’s police seized a loaded 9mm pistol and an extended magazine during the execution of a search warrant at a residence on March 28 in the 100 block of Mann Avenue, just east of King Edward Avenue. As a result, a 29-year-old of Ottawa has been charged with multiple firearms offences, possession of property and proceeds of crime.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Ted Raymond and William Eltherington