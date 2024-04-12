OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here’s how many crime guns were seized by Ottawa police in 2024

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service says so far this year, 44 crime guns have been seized from the community.

    In a social media post, police ask people to report illegal firearms activity on the streets.

    "Caring about your community means engaging in it," Ottawa police said. "Help us remove illegal guns by reporting them by calling us at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477."

    In January, police arrested a driver, 24, and a passenger, 24, on Bank Street near Heron Road following a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of two loaded guns, one on the driver and another on the passenger. Both suspects are charged with obstructing police. The passenger of the car is also charged with several firearms-related offences.

    The city’s police seized a loaded 9mm pistol and an extended magazine during the execution of a search warrant at a residence on March 28 in the 100 block of Mann Avenue, just east of King Edward Avenue. As a result, a 29-year-old of Ottawa has been charged with multiple firearms offences, possession of property and proceeds of crime.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Ted Raymond and William Eltherington

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News