Here’s how it feels this Sunday in Ottawa

A mainly sunny day is in the forecast for the capital this Sunday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 2 C and a low of -10 C on Sunday. A few clouds are forecasted tonight.

It’s also going to be sunny on Monday with a high of 10 C and a low of -1 C.

A mix of sun and clouds are forecasted for Tuesday with a high of 11 C. Tuesday night will have a 40 per cent chance of showers with a low of 5 C.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.