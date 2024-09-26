Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Thursday

Higher than normal temperatures and rain are in the forecast this Thursday morning in Ottawa.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 22 C, humidex 25, mainly cloudy skies, and a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning – clearing this afternoon. A low of 9 C and few clouds clearing near midnight are in the forecast.

Sunny skies and a high of 22 C are expected Friday. A low of 10 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

Sunny skies will continue throughout the weekend. On Saturday, the capital will see a high of 21 C. Clear skies and a low of 11 C are in the forecast for the night.

A high of 22 C and a low of 10 C are in the forecast for Sunday.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 17 c and a low of 7 C.