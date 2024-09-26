ByWard Market staple Cantas Fashion boutique set to shut its doors

Its beautiful gowns and high fashion clothing have adorned the windows of Sussex Drive for two decades, but soon Cantas Fashion Boutique will be closing its doors.

"Sometimes I feel strong - I'm ready - that I made this decision," says owner Semiha Cantas. "But then again, sometimes, I feel very emotional about it."

Cantas says the COVID-19 pandemic closures had a huge impact on her business, but when people continued to work remotely that made things even more difficult. People not returning to in-office work five days a week and buying things online was a challenge to her small business.

"That affected foot traffic, right? And that means sales," she explains.

The store holds one-of-a-kind evening gowns and clothes brought in from places like Paris and Turkiye. Cantas says before making decisions on clothing like this, it often needs to be tried on in-person.

Originally from Istanbul, Cantas moved to Canada and quickly opened her first store in the ByWard Market. Since then, she's travelled around the world to pick out the clothes she sells in the shop.

"I always handpick everything," she says. "That's what I love. You know, and then when I'm selling, I feel (that) confidence. I know what I'm selling. It was fun for me."

Customers like Semra Gulder say it's that commitment that kept her coming back year after year.

"I feel sad," she says of the news of the closure. "She's been open 27 years, and I've been a customer for 24 years."

Gulder says she always purchased Cantas dresses for her big life events.

"When you buy it, she asks you where you going to wear it so that she doesn't sell the same going to the same event. So, you don't end up with two people wearing the same thing. It's interesting," she says. "She's very sincere, honest person. You make that personal connection."

As 'sale' signs go up on her clothing and she promotes discounts for her customers, Cantas says she, too, will miss her clients.

"Saying goodbye is not that simple," she says. "It will not be easy. I didn't make this decision easily. (but) I fight for a long, long time to make this decision, but I think I need to not fight. I don't want to swim against the current, basically."

Cantas says there is not an exact closing date set, but she's hoping to continue to see people come by so she can do what she loves until that day happens.

"I hope that everyone comes this weekend and supports local (businesses) like us," she says. "And then I can say goodbye properly!"