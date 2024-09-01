Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Sunday

OTTAWA
    Though it is sunny this Sunday morning in Ottawa, a risk of thunderstorm and showers are in the forecast.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 23 C – humidex 30. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm are expected this afternoon.

    Partly cloudy skies and a low of 8 C are in the forecast for tonight.

    A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 18 C are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 8 C and clear skies are forecasted for the night.

    A high of 22 C and sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. A low of 12 C and clear skies are forecasted for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.

