Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Sunday

Though it is sunny this Sunday morning in Ottawa, a risk of thunderstorm and showers are in the forecast.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 23 C – humidex 30. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm are expected this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of 8 C are in the forecast for tonight.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 18 C are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 8 C and clear skies are forecasted for the night.

A high of 22 C and sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. A low of 12 C and clear skies are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.