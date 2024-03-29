OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here’s how it feels in Ottawa on Good Friday

    A sunny spring day in Ottawa. (Photo by Sandra Ivleva on Unsplash) A sunny spring day in Ottawa. (Photo by Sandra Ivleva on Unsplash)
    A mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Good Friday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 7 C Friday. A low of - 3 C and clouds are forecasted overnight.

    Clear skies are forecasted for Saturday with a high of 8 C. At night, it’ll become cloudy with a low of 2 C.

    Sunday will be sunny with a high of 9 C. Clear skies and a low - 4 C are forecasted at night.

    Sunny skies will continue through Monday with a high of 10 C and a low of -1 C.

    Environemnt Canada's forecast called for a higher than normal temperatures for the entire month of March. 

