Here's how it feels in Ottawa, eastern Ontario this Sunday

    The countdown for the solar eclipse day continues, but will Ottawa and eastern Ontario have clear skies?

    Here's a look at the forecast:

    Ottawa weather

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a sunny day on Sunday in the capital with a high of 14 C and a low of 1 C.

    On Monday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 17 C. A low of 5 C with cloudy periods are in the forecast for the night.

    A mix of sun and clouds is also in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 17 C. At night, the capital will see a low of 6 C and 40 per cent chance of showers.

    Kingston, Ont. weather

    According to Environment Canada, it’s going to be sunny on Sunday with a high of 12 C. At night, Kingston will see few clouds and a low of 0 C.

    It’s going to be mainly cloudy on the big day with a high of 12 C. At night, there will be cloudy periods with a low of 5 C.

    On Tuesday, a high of 16 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast. At night, the city will see a low of 6 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

    Brockville, Ont. weather

    A sunny day with a high of 14 C is in the forecast on Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 1 C are in the forecast for the night, according to the weather agency.

    On the solar eclipse day, Brockville will have a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C. At night, the city will have cloudy periods and a low of 5 C.

    On Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud is also in the forecast with a high of 15 C. At night, the city will have a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

    Cornwall, Ont. Weather

    The weather agency calls for a sunny day with a high of 13 C on Sunday. At night, Cornwall will have clear skies and a low of 1 C.

    Increasing cloudiness is in the forecast for the eclipse day with a high of 17 C. Cloudy periods and low of 4 C are in the forecast for the night.

    A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C are in the forecast for Tuesday. It’s going to be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C at night.

