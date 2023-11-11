Here is what you need to know about the National Remembrance Day service in Ottawa
Crowds will gather at Cenotaphs in Ottawa and across the country today to honour the men and woman who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace.
The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion branches will also host Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city.
Military members, dignitaries and the public will join Governor General Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Silver Cross Mother Gloria Hooper for the ceremony.
"(Saturday), but everyday we should really thank our men and women who have served in uniform," Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs, said.
"They are the best of Canadians and it is important that we honour their sacrifices."
Here is what you need to know about the National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial.
The Royal Canadian Legion says the ceremony will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. with the Veterans' March. The ceremony will include two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.
The Legion says the ceremony will conclude with a Veterans' march-past at 11:30 a.m.
Silver Cross Mother
This year's Silver Cross Mother is Gloria Hooper.
Hooper's son, Chris Holopina, was deployed as part of Operation Alliance. Sapper Holopina was killed when a Canadian armoured vehicle crashed into a ravine while trying to help rescue a group of British soldiers from a mine field. He was the first Canadian to die as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission to Bosnia.
Hooper will place a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the military service of Canada.
Fly-by
Canadian Armed Forces CF-18 Hornets and a vintage plane will fly over the National War Memorial, the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood Cemetery and various Royal Canadian Legion locations in Ottawa today.
The city of Ottawa says the fly-over will occur between 10:50 a.m. and 11:59 a.m.
The aircraft will fly over the events at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their routes.
Road closures
The city of Ottawa says the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the National Remembrance Day ceremony:
- Elgin Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
- Wellington Street, from Rideau Street/Sussex Drive to Bank Street
- Metcalfe Street, between Albert and Wellington streets
- Queen Street, between O’Connor and Wellington streets
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Somerset Street and Laurier Avenue West
There will be intermittent, rolling road closures between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the area bounded by Nicholas Street to the east, Laurier Avenue West to the south, Elgin Street to the west and Wellington/Rideau streets to the north.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 Here's how OC Transpo fares compare to other transit systems in Canada
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
'From the river to the sea': Why these 6 words spark fury and passion over the Israel-Hamas war
'From the river to the sea,' has become a battle cry with new power to roil Jews and pro-Palestinian activists in the aftermath of Hamas' deadly rampage across southern Israel Oct. 7 and Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Adopting or defending it can be costly for public figures.
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
SZA leads the 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories
SZA is the lead contender for the 66th Grammy Awards, with nine nominations announced Friday.
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
-
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
-
Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
Toronto
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Pickup truck driver allegedly drunk and speeding in Mississauga collision that left pedestrian dead
A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Montreal
-
Police open hate crime probe as shootings at 2 Montreal Jewish schools leave parents on edge
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Weekend road closures: Beware the Papineau-Leblanc bridge
Those hitting the roads in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware of several closures, including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge between Montreal and Laval. Drivers are advised to plan ahead!
-
Protesters in support of Gaza march in downtown Montreal
Demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown Montreal Friday evening to express solidarity with Palestinian civilians under attack by continued Israeli airstrikes.
Northern Ontario
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
London
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Cadet vigil held at Victoria Park Cenotaph to honour fallen soldiers
On the evening before Remembrance Day, a cadet vigil was held at the Victoria Park Cenotaph in London, Ont.
-
City hall spent $1 million on social housing software that it might never use
The financial fallout is much worse than originally thought as city hall considers abandoning the development of custom computer software after 12 years.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Brutally taken away': Downtown display draws attention to kidnapped Israelis
A public exhibition honouring hundreds of people kidnaped in the Israel/Hamas war was on display in downtown Winnipeg Friday afternoon.
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Kitchener
-
Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener, Ont. man
Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown in 2019.
-
Fast-expanding magic mushroom chain opens another Ont. location
The newest branch of the chain FunGuyz opened its doors in Cambridge, Ont. last month. The owner says its their 14th location.
-
Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'
Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
Calgary
-
'Can't move forward': Family of missing man agonizing as Alberta sets record overdose death rate
The family of a man missing for months fear for his life as new data shows Alberta is on track for the deadliest year of recorded opioid deaths.
-
Calgary shooting victim suffers serious injuries, 2 others hurt in crash
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and subsequent car crash in the northeast on Thursday that sent several people to hospital.
-
Man, believed to be armed, arrested after making threats near Bragg Creek campground: RCMP
A man who was making threats and believed to be armed near a campground in the Bragg Creek, Alta., area has been taken into custody.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
-
Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'
Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.
-
Prince Albert city councillor says high school teams 'hesitant' to come after athlete shooting
A Prince Albert city councillor said the city is concerned after a student was shot while leaving a high school volleyball tournament.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Experts suggest gun buyback, new task force in wake of 'extremely traumatizing' Edmonton shooting
Police in Edmonton are "not entirely" responsible for a rise in gun violence, but a pair of local criminologists agree that now is a good time to review how they prevent and respond to shootings.
-
This is where Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in the Edmonton area on Nov. 11
There will be a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Edmonton area on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Vancouver
-
More images of Randall Hopley released as hunt for sex offender continues
Vancouver police released additional photos of Randall Hopley Friday, as the search for the convicted sex offender continues.
-
How to watch the Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim reflects on hits, misses after one year in office
A year ago this week, Ken Sim and his colleagues were sworn in after voters elected seven A Better City Vancouver councillors and put Sim in the mayor’s chair.
Regina
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Over 2,000 regulated childcare spaces to open in Sask.
Funding for the creation of 2,349 childcare spaces across Saskatchewan was announced on Friday.
-
Here are the city services that are open and closed in Regina for Remembrance Day
On Nov. 11, Canada honours lives lost in the line of duty. Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday this year, so some city services in Regina will be affected on Monday.