Here is what you need to know about the National Remembrance Day service in Ottawa

Crowds will gather at Cenotaphs in Ottawa and across the country today to honour the men and woman who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace.

The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion branches will also host Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city.

Military members, dignitaries and the public will join Governor General Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Silver Cross Mother Gloria Hooper for the ceremony.

"(Saturday), but everyday we should really thank our men and women who have served in uniform," Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs, said.

"They are the best of Canadians and it is important that we honour their sacrifices."

Here is what you need to know about the National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial.

The Royal Canadian Legion says the ceremony will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. with the Veterans' March. The ceremony will include two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

The Legion says the ceremony will conclude with a Veterans' march-past at 11:30 a.m.

Silver Cross Mother

This year's Silver Cross Mother is Gloria Hooper.

Hooper's son, Chris Holopina, was deployed as part of Operation Alliance. Sapper Holopina was killed when a Canadian armoured vehicle crashed into a ravine while trying to help rescue a group of British soldiers from a mine field. He was the first Canadian to die as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission to Bosnia.

Hooper will place a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the military service of Canada.

Fly-by

Canadian Armed Forces CF-18 Hornets and a vintage plane will fly over the National War Memorial, the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood Cemetery and various Royal Canadian Legion locations in Ottawa today.

The city of Ottawa says the fly-over will occur between 10:50 a.m. and 11:59 a.m.

The aircraft will fly over the events at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their routes.

Road closures

The city of Ottawa says the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the National Remembrance Day ceremony:

Elgin Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Wellington Street, from Rideau Street/Sussex Drive to Bank Street

Metcalfe Street, between Albert and Wellington streets

Queen Street, between O’Connor and Wellington streets

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Somerset Street and Laurier Avenue West

There will be intermittent, rolling road closures between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the area bounded by Nicholas Street to the east, Laurier Avenue West to the south, Elgin Street to the west and Wellington/Rideau streets to the north.