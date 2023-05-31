Here is the lineup for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

Jann Arden and Tyler Shaw will headline Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa.

Canadian Heritage unveiled the programming for Canada's 156th birthday celebrations Wednesday morning, inviting Canadians to come to the capital region to "join the biggest party in the country" on July 1.

"Canada Day is an opportunity to connect and create memorable moments with your community. It’s a day to celebrate our values of inclusion, openness and pride with our family and friends," Canadian Heritage said in a statement.

"Everyone is invited to Canada’s Capital Region on July 1. People will be able to attend performances and take part in activities in person at LeBreton Flats Park and other locations in central Ottawa–Gatineau."

For the second straight year, Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats Park, west of downtown Ottawa, rather than the usual spot on Parliament Hill. Canadian Heritage moved the celebrations from Parliament Hill last year due to the renovations to Centre Block.

The daytime ceremony will begin at 12 p.m., with the evening show starting at 8 p.m.

Canadian Heritage says the daytime ceremony, hosted by Rebecca Makonnen, will "highlight iportant themes and anniversaries, as well as our country’s diversity." The ceremony will open with a moment of Indigenous reflection.

The daytime ceremony will feature the following Canadian artists:

Pierre Kwenders

Delhi 2 Dublin

Tyler Shaw

Josiane

Diyet

Katia Rock

Marie-Josée Dandeneau

The July 1 evening show is called "Canada Day: A Playlist to Celebrate."

"The evening show is the most popular July 1 event. Live from Canada’s capital, this two-hour concert will take you on a journey from Ottawa to Charlottetown by way of Calgary and Vancouver," Canadian Heritage said on its website. "It’s a chance to sing and dance along to Canadian classics and recent hits."

The Canadian artists performing at LeBreton Flats include:

Jann Arden

Roxane Bruneau

Aysanabee

France D’Amour

Preston Pablo

Les Louanges

Jojo Mason

Dubmatique

Dax

Clerel

Madison Violet

Josh Q

Josiane

Tegan and Sara, Dear Rouge and 6 Hearts will perform live from other locations in Canada during the evening show.

The Canada Day festivities will wrap up with the Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks near LeBreton Flats, starting at 10 p.m.

Canadian Heritage says there will be a "host of free public activities" in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau on Canada Day. Events will be held in Old Hull from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and events will be held on Parliament Hill between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Vote for two songs to be performed on Canada Day

Canadians are invited to choose two songs to be performed by Canadian artists at the Canada Day evening show.

Until June 7, you can vote for the English and French song you want to hear on the Canada Day website.

List of English songs:

You’re Still The One, Shania Twain Basement Apartment, Sarah Harmer Big Yellow Taxi, Joni Mitchell

List of French songs: