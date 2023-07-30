Here are the most and least expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home in Ottawa
Location can play a big role in the price of buying your new home.
Real estate prices in the central areas of Ottawa are higher than in the suburbs like Barrhaven, Kanata, Orleans and Stittsville, according to data from Bennett Property Shop Realty.
"The more central you are, the more expensive you are," Taylor Bennett, Broker with Bennett Property Shop Realty, told CTV Morning Live this week.
Bennett appeared on CTV Morning Live to discuss the average price for different styles of homes by location within the Ottawa Real Estate Board area.
Most expensive residential property areas
- Rockcliffe - $2,526,429
- McKellar Heights - $1,255,631
- Glebe/Old Ottawa South and East - $1,173,216
- Westboro - $1,084,088
- Wellington Village - $1,071,313
Least expensive areas in the Ottawa area
- Arnprior - $532,959
- St-Albert/Casselman - $492,666
- Plantagenet - $474,580
- Cornwall - $463,889
- Hawkesbury - $362,445
"For all you retirees or people working from home that don't need to be in the city, those are areas you certainly want to be targeting," Bennett said.
Most expensive condominium areas
- Glebe/Old Ottawa South and East - $897,483
- Westboro - $638,525
- Wellington Village - $510,758
- Little Italy - $506,686
- Downtown Ottawa - $478,807
Least expensive condominium areas
- Arnprior - $280,714
- Britannia Heights - $300,390
- Copeland Park - $302,786
- Beacon Hill - $327,740
- Carleton Heights - $362,445
"Condominium market really comes down to your lifestyle. Some people will be driven by price, but condo fees are another major factor," Bennett said. "Your most affordable areas, not too far from downtown."
Bennett also looked at the average price for the various styles of homes for sale in different neighbourhoods of Ottawa.
Detached 2-level
- Glebe-Westboro - $1,178,696
- Kanata/Stittsville - $927,200
- Nepean - $903,786
- Barrhaven/Riverside South - $876,878
- Orleans/Gloucester - $799,268
Bennett says Orleans/Gloucester and Barrhaven/Riverside South give buyers looking for a detached home "more bang for your buck."
"There's also newer homes, especially in the Barrhaven-Riverside South location, so not only are they less expensive, but they're a little bit newer as well so there's a little less upkeep as the time goes by," Bennett told CTV Morning Live.
Detached bungalow
- Kanata - $873,904
- Barrhaven/Riverside South - $866,292
- Orleans/Gloucester - $844,326
- Glebe-Westboro - $776,498
- Nepean - $721,431
Townhouses
"Townhouses across Ottawa, they're disproportionally represented here in Ottawa. We have more townhouses than any other style of home," Bennett said.
- Glebe-Westboro - $791,500
- Kanata - $635,906
- Barrhaven/Riverside South - $608,292
- Orleans/Gloucester - $593,665
- Nepean - $578,339
Bennett says the central area of Ottawa is where the older properties are.
"As you get to some of the more suburban areas, a little bit newer, they are maybe a little bit cheaper. They may be, in some cases, a little bit smaller as well. Of course, money speaks. If your budget is only a certain amount, you've got to go to a certain area."
Most affordable style
Stacked townhouse
- Glebe-Westboro - $576,263
- Barrhaven/Riverside South - $441,116
- Orleans/Gloucester - $405,718
- Nepean - $391,284
- Kanata - $390,798
"One of the main reasons why Barrhaven has some of the most expensive stack townhouses in Ottawa is due to their age," Bennett Property Shop says. "They are much newer and have more creative floor plans than their older counterparts found in Kanata."
Condominium apartments
- Glebe-Westboro - $496,702
- Kanata - $439,246
- Barrhaven/Riverside South - $430,452
- Nepean - $388,616
- Orleans/Gloucester - $350,224
