Here are the most and least expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home in Ottawa

Location can play a big role in the price of buying your new home.

Real estate prices in the central areas of Ottawa are higher than in the suburbs like Barrhaven, Kanata, Orleans and Stittsville, according to data from Bennett Property Shop Realty.

"The more central you are, the more expensive you are," Taylor Bennett, Broker with Bennett Property Shop Realty, told CTV Morning Live this week.

Bennett appeared on CTV Morning Live to discuss the average price for different styles of homes by location within the Ottawa Real Estate Board area.

Most expensive residential property areas

Rockcliffe - $2,526,429

$2,526,429 McKellar Heights - $1,255,631

$1,255,631 Glebe/Old Ottawa South and East - $1,173,216

$1,173,216 Westboro - $1,084,088

$1,084,088 Wellington Village - $1,071,313

Least expensive areas in the Ottawa area

Arnprior - $532,959

$532,959 St-Albert/Casselman - $492,666

$492,666 Plantagenet - $474,580

$474,580 Cornwall - $463,889

$463,889 Hawkesbury - $362,445

"For all you retirees or people working from home that don't need to be in the city, those are areas you certainly want to be targeting," Bennett said.

Most expensive condominium areas

Glebe/Old Ottawa South and East - $897,483

$897,483 Westboro - $638,525

$638,525 Wellington Village - $510,758

$510,758 Little Italy - $506,686

$506,686 Downtown Ottawa - $478,807

Least expensive condominium areas

Arnprior - $280,714

$280,714 Britannia Heights - $300,390

$300,390 Copeland Park - $302,786

$302,786 Beacon Hill - $327,740

$327,740 Carleton Heights - $362,445

"Condominium market really comes down to your lifestyle. Some people will be driven by price, but condo fees are another major factor," Bennett said. "Your most affordable areas, not too far from downtown."

Bennett also looked at the average price for the various styles of homes for sale in different neighbourhoods of Ottawa.

Detached 2-level

Glebe-Westboro - $1,178,696

- $1,178,696 Kanata/Stittsville - $927,200

- $927,200 Nepean - $903,786

- $903,786 Barrhaven/Riverside South - $876,878

- $876,878 Orleans/Gloucester - $799,268

Bennett says Orleans/Gloucester and Barrhaven/Riverside South give buyers looking for a detached home "more bang for your buck."

"There's also newer homes, especially in the Barrhaven-Riverside South location, so not only are they less expensive, but they're a little bit newer as well so there's a little less upkeep as the time goes by," Bennett told CTV Morning Live.

Detached bungalow

Kanata - $873,904

$873,904 Barrhaven/Riverside South - $866,292

$866,292 Orleans/Gloucester - $844,326

$844,326 Glebe-Westboro - $776,498

$776,498 Nepean - $721,431

Townhouses

"Townhouses across Ottawa, they're disproportionally represented here in Ottawa. We have more townhouses than any other style of home," Bennett said.

Glebe-Westboro - $791,500

- $791,500 Kanata - $635,906

- $635,906 Barrhaven/Riverside South - $608,292

- $608,292 Orleans/Gloucester - $593,665

- $593,665 Nepean - $578,339

Bennett says the central area of Ottawa is where the older properties are.

"As you get to some of the more suburban areas, a little bit newer, they are maybe a little bit cheaper. They may be, in some cases, a little bit smaller as well. Of course, money speaks. If your budget is only a certain amount, you've got to go to a certain area."

Most affordable style

Stacked townhouse

Glebe-Westboro - $576,263

- $576,263 Barrhaven/Riverside South - $441,116

- $441,116 Orleans/Gloucester - $405,718

- $405,718 Nepean - $391,284

- $391,284 Kanata - $390,798

"One of the main reasons why Barrhaven has some of the most expensive stack townhouses in Ottawa is due to their age," Bennett Property Shop says. "They are much newer and have more creative floor plans than their older counterparts found in Kanata."

Condominium apartments