Here are the many changes councillors are proposing for Lansdowne 2.0
After two days of marathon meetings on the $419-million plan for Lansdowne 2.0, Ottawa city councillors are taking a week to review the slew of motions before the next round of debate.
More than 80 public delegations spoke at the joint meetings of the Planning and Housing Committee and the Finance and Corporate Services Committee on Thursday and Friday. The committee members have yet to vote on the plan to tear down the north side stands at TD Place Stadium, build a new 5,500-seat event centre, and construct at least two condo towers on the site in the Glebe.
Councillors presented dozens of motions that could alter the plan. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said waiting until Nov. 10 would give councillors the ability to discuss all of the motions in full and debate each of them individually. Councillors may choose to adopt some, all or none of the motions. Some might also be changed from how they were originally presented.
Here is what the motions are proposing:
Social Procurement Framework
Moved by Coun. Laine Johnson
The motion calls on the city to develop a social procurement framework with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) and its contractors to increase supply chain diversity and increase opportunities for those experiencing economic disadvantage and within equity-deserving communities, including provide training, employment opportunities and procurement from local businesses in the construction and development phase of Lansdowne 2.0.
It also includes employment opportunities for traditionally underrepresented groups and a recommendation that the retail aspect of Lansdowne 2.0 include opportunities for social enterprise businesses and local small and medium enterprises.
Third Tower
Moved by Coun. Tim Tierney
This motion brings a third residential tower back into the Lansdowne 2.0 plan.
The original plan had three residential towers, but one tower was removed in the revised plan that is now before councillors, in part because of complaints that the third tower encroached upon the heritage buildings at Lansdowne.
The highly-technical motion says its goal is to add additional density to Lansdowne, which could provide increased funding for the project.
Community Benefits Framework
Moved by Coun. Rawlson King
This motion calls on the city and OSEG to agree to a community benefits framework for the development of air and subterranean rights (the calculated real estate value of the air above the development and the land underneath it) sold as part of the deal. The framework would also involve the Glebe, Old Ottawa East and Old Ottawa South community associations.
A community benefits framework aims to ensure that promises made about a project, such as the amount of affordable housing, are agreed to before the project is approved.
King's motion cites examples such as the agreements in Manor Park and Heron Gate in Ottawa, and the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto.
Air Rights Revenue to Affordable Housing
Moved by Coun. Rawlson King
This motion asks that 40 per cent of the city's net proceeds from selling off subterranean and air rights be directed towards the city's affordable housing reserve fund. The dollar amount is estimated at $15.6 million.
The current plan recommends that only 10 per cent of the value of the subterranean and air rights—or around $3.9 million—go to the affordable housing reserve fund.
Affordable Housing
Moved by Coun. Catherine Kitts
This motion is similar to King's motion above, but asks that 25 per cent of air and subterranean rights proceeds go to the affordable housing reserve fund.
Accessible Only Surface Parking on Exhibition Way
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion asks that all surface parking spaces on Exhibition Way be converted to permit-only accessible parking spaces.
Cash in Lieu of Parkland
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion would require that a cash in lieu of parkland development fee be made a requirement of future purchase agreements for air and subterranean rights at Lansdowne Park stemming from the Lansdowne 2.0 proposal.
This proposed fee would be equal to what would be required under the city's Parkland Dedication Bylaw without exemption.
According to city policy, 60 per cent of collected cash in lieu of parkland fees are given to the ward in which the development is located and 40 per cent goes toward citywide initiatives. The amount paid is calculated based on the type of development being built.
Increasing Access to Lansdowne
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion aims to increase transit service to Lansdowne Park. It calls on OC Transpo to ensure day and evening off-peak trips on routes 6 and 7 come every five to ten minutes, to provide shuttle service to Lansdowne Park for midsized events, similar to the shuttle for Ottawa Redblacks games, and to establish park-and-ride locations for said shuttles.
A ticket surcharge on events at Lansdowne would be used to cover the costs.
Mitigation Plan in the Event OSEG Leaves
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion requires staff to develop a plan in case OSEG defaults on its partnership with the city of Ottawa before the agreement ends. It would assume continuation of the Ottawa Redblacks and Ottawa 67's teams, which could be owned by another private entity, the city or the community. The plan would also involve either the city taking over Lansdowne Park operations in the event of OSEG default or having a non-profit organization take control.
The city and OSEG entered into a 30-year partnership in 2014 that was extended to 40 years in 2020. The partnership is scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2054.
Public Realm Enhancements
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
The motion directs staff to add $10 million to the project debt in order to fund design changes including: redesigning the entrance to the park at Queen Elizabeth Driveway (QED) and Princess Patricia Way to better accommodate pedestrians and cyclists; adding additional shade and seating above what is already included; creating a forestry plan for the site and a floral plan along the QED; improving splash pads; adding a bandshell for events; and increasing washroom access.
Reducing Car Dependency On Site
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion asks that the Lansdowne 2.0 proposal include a minimum of three dedicated car-sharing spaces as part of the parking at the site, pre-loaded Presto cards for the first occupants, and a minimum of 20 bikes on site available to rent.
Reducing Cars on Surface
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion directs staff to remove through traffic from the Aberdeen Pavilion as soon as it is practicable.
Rideau Canal Connection
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion directs staff to negotiate with the National Capital Commission to add boat access to Lansdowne Park via the Rideau Canal and a pedestrian crossover on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Princess Patricia Way.
The mayor is asked to write to the federal government to ask for funding for these initiatives.
Transportation Upgrades
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion calls for several traffic changes to the area around Lansdowne Park, including:
- Signalized active transportation crossing at Princess Patricia Way and Queen Elizabeth Drive;
- Signalized active transportation crossing from multi-use pathway across from Pig Island;
- Add protected bicycling facility on Fifth Avenue eastbound at Queen Elizabeth Drive;
- Add protected bicycling infrastructure on Fifth Avenue westbound between Monk Street and Holmwood Avenue;
- Install new signalized pedestrian crossing at Holmwood Avenue 85 metres east of Bank Street;
- Create two-way accessible link from Colonel By Drive and Echo Drive to the canal (at Bank Street Canal Bridge);
- Extend sidewalk on Echo Drive west of Bank Street to the gate/dead end.
Reducing Parking
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion asks that the proposed 140 parking spaces to be built beneath the north side stands be scrapped from the project.
The motion states that the cost for these 140 parking spaces was not included in the updated $419-million cost estimate and would add another $18.6 million to the project cost and another $1 million per year to debt servicing, which is estimated at $16.4 million annually.
The parking spaces are intended to be for the residential towers.
Free or Low-Fare Transit on Bank Street
Moved by Coun. Ariel Troster
This motion calls for bus fare on OC Transpo routes 6 and 7, which run down Bank Street, to be either free or cost no more than $1 per ride. The costs would be offset by increased ticket surcharges at Lansdowne.
Green Roof
Moved by Coun. Theresa Kavanagh
This motion calls for returning the green roof to the new arena. The original plan included a grassy roof on top of the arena, but it was removed from the revised plan up for debate, in part because people would not be able to walk on it without adding $28 million more to the cost. This motion calls for the plan to include a fully-modular green roof that is easily pre-grown and easily removed or moved as needed after installation, but with no public access. This is the lowest-cost option of the three presented to council, at $4.2 million, according to documents.
The motion also calls for staff to study the feasibility of adding hydroponic gardens into the green roof.
Maximum Tower Height and Floor Plate
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion would limit the number of residential towers to two—one 40-storey tower closer to Bank Street and one 25-storey tower closer to the Aberdeen Pavilion—and limit the size of the two tower floor plates to a maximum of 750 square metres.
The previous plan for Lansdowne 2.0 included three residential towers, which was reduced to two following public consultation and input from urban design and heritage planners. A motion is also on the table to add a third tower back to the project.
Requirement for Air and Subterranean Rights
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion would require that any future purchase agreement for air and subterranean rights include a minimum of three dedicated car-sharing spaces as part of the parking at the site, pre-loaded Presto cards for the first occupants, and a minimum of 20 bikes on site available to rent
North Side Stands Roof
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion calls for a new roof over the rebuilt north side stands to be included in the plan, similar to the roof that currently exists.
OSEG Partners to Bid on Air Rights
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion asked that no one affiliated in any way with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group be permitted to bid on the sale or lease of air rights for Lansdowne 2.0.
Affordable Housing
Moved by Coun. Shawn Menard
This motion requires that any future purchase agreements for air or subterranean rights stemming from the Lansdowne 2.0 proposal include a provision that 10 per cent of new housing units be non-market housing for the provision of affordable housing.
Music Venue
Moved by Coun. Matt Luloff
This motion directs staff to work with local event and live promoters to develop a mid-sized music venue within the new commercial space at Lansdowne Park as part of Lansdowne 2.0.
