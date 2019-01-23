

CTV Ottawa





A fresh dose of winter weather covered the capital in snow on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow has fallen since the snow began overnight in Eastern Ontario.

Up to a total of 30 centimetres is likely before it changes to freezing rain Wednesday afternoon or early evening. A winter storm warning remains in effect.

The weather agency is urging people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the winter storm warning says. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous."

City of Ottawa Road Services Manager Luc Gagne tells CTV Ottawa road crews will “be out at the onset of this event to start plowing and salting the arterial road network, the arterial sidewalk network.”

Gagne adds the city will stay “on top” of the storm as the system changes from snow to freezing rain.

Ottawa Police are reminding drivers to adjust their speeds to the snowy conditions. Officers received calls for more than 200 collisions on Monday and Tuesday, and more than 40 on Wednesday morning.