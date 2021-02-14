OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario, calling for up to 25 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning.

The weather agency says the region can expect two rounds of snow. The first one is expected late Monday morning into early afternoon, with up to five centimetres of snow.

That's just a precursor to the bigger storm, which is expected overnight Monday.

"The snow may become light during the evening, however another round of heavier snow will move in near midnight and persist until Tuesday morning," the snowfall warning says. "An addition 15 to 25 cm is possible."

The warnign covers Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario, including the Prescott and Russell area, Renfrew County, Lanark County, and along Highway 401 between Belleville and Cornwall. A snowfall warning is in effect for Gatineau as well.

The high for Monday is -5 C, and for Tuesday it's -7 C.

Things are expected to warm up later this week, with high temperatures approaching the freezing mark.