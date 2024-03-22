OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Heavy snow expected for parts of eastern Ontario this weekend

    Spring in Ottawa. (Andrew Adington) Spring in Ottawa. (Andrew Adington)
    Share

    The calendar says spring, but it still feels like winter in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

    And Mother Nature is set to deliver a spring snowfall to the region, with up to 4 cm of snow in Ottawa Friday night and Saturday and 10 to 15 cm of snow expected in the Brockville and Kingston regions.

    Ottawa weather

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High -4 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -19.

    Periods of snow beginning this evening. Amount 2 cm of snow. Low -8 C.

    Saturday will see snow ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Ottawa will see 2 cm of snow. High 1 C.

    Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 5 C.

    The outlook for Monday calls for a mainly sunny day. High 9 C.

    Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 6 C.

    Eastern Ontario weather

    A series of weather warnings are in effect across eastern Ontario.

    A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Brockville-Prescott, Merrickville-Wolford-Kemptville, Cornwall, Maxville, Alexandria, Morrisburg and Winchester areas.

    Environment Canada says the areas could see to 10 cm of snow this evening and overnight.

    "Light snow is expected to begin early this evening, but should intensify by late evening," Environment Canada said in a statement. "The snow will taper off from west to east Saturday morning."

    A Snowfall Warning is in effect for the Kingston and Napanee areas, with up to 15 cm of snow expected today and Saturday.

    "Light snow is expected to begin this morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or evening," Environment Canada said, adding peak snowfall rates of 2 cm of snow an hour are possible.

    "The snow will taper off from west to east late tonight. This snow may have a significant impact on the evening commute in urban areas."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list

    Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News