Heavy snow expected for parts of eastern Ontario this weekend

The calendar says spring, but it still feels like winter in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

And Mother Nature is set to deliver a spring snowfall to the region, with up to 4 cm of snow in Ottawa Friday night and Saturday and 10 to 15 cm of snow expected in the Brockville and Kingston regions.

Ottawa weather

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High -4 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -19.

Periods of snow beginning this evening. Amount 2 cm of snow. Low -8 C.

Saturday will see snow ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Ottawa will see 2 cm of snow. High 1 C.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 5 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mainly sunny day. High 9 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 6 C.

Eastern Ontario weather

A series of weather warnings are in effect across eastern Ontario.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Brockville-Prescott, Merrickville-Wolford-Kemptville, Cornwall, Maxville, Alexandria, Morrisburg and Winchester areas.

Environment Canada says the areas could see to 10 cm of snow this evening and overnight.

"Light snow is expected to begin early this evening, but should intensify by late evening," Environment Canada said in a statement. "The snow will taper off from west to east Saturday morning."

A Snowfall Warning is in effect for the Kingston and Napanee areas, with up to 15 cm of snow expected today and Saturday.

"Light snow is expected to begin this morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or evening," Environment Canada said, adding peak snowfall rates of 2 cm of snow an hour are possible.

"The snow will taper off from west to east late tonight. This snow may have a significant impact on the evening commute in urban areas."