Heavy rain and mild temperatures on the way for Ottawa

OTTAWA -

A special weather statement is in effect for Ottawa and the region, with heavy rainfall in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, Monday is expected to be cloudy with showers. Rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 millimetres starting in the afternoon could lead to some flooding in some low-lying areas.

The high is forecasted to be 19 C.

Overnight, rain is expected to be heavy at times and end before morning. The low will be 9 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy and rainy, with some wind gusts. The high will 12 C.

Wednesday is forecasted to be cloudy with chance of flurries, the high of 6 C.