OPP investigating alleged threats targeting Rockland high school

Ontario Provincial Police say classes will resume at Rockland District High School on Monday morning, after an alleged threat forced the evacuation of students.

The OPP said at 8:30 a.m. that officers were on the scene investigating threats made against the school east of Ottawa.

"There is believed to be no actual threat to public safety," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a letter to parents and guardians of students at Rockland District High School, the Upper Canada District School Board said it received information about a threat to the school Monday morning and the students were evacuated.

"Police were notified immediately and are on scene investigating. All students have evacuated the school to the designated area, which is Rockland PS," the board said.

"Please know that all students and staff are safe. Do not come to the area around the school."