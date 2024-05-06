OPP investigating alleged threats targeting Rockland high school
Ontario Provincial Police say classes will resume at Rockland District High School on Monday morning, after an alleged threat forced the evacuation of students.
The OPP said at 8:30 a.m. that officers were on the scene investigating threats made against the school east of Ottawa.
"There is believed to be no actual threat to public safety," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
In a letter to parents and guardians of students at Rockland District High School, the Upper Canada District School Board said it received information about a threat to the school Monday morning and the students were evacuated.
"Police were notified immediately and are on scene investigating. All students have evacuated the school to the designated area, which is Rockland PS," the board said.
"Please know that all students and staff are safe. Do not come to the area around the school."
Three dead, two hospitalized, following collision in Fredericton: police
Three people have died and two have been hospitalized after a speeding car struck a tree and landed on another vehicle in Fredericton Sunday morning.
Man charged after barricading himself inside Halifax hotel room: police
A man is facing charges after an incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.
ATV crash in South Merland, leaves one dead: N.S. RCMP
A 53-year-old Antigonish, N.S., man has died after an ATV flipped in South Merland, N.S.
Ontario to require menstrual products on construction sites
The Ontario government will require large construction sites in the province to provide menstrual products as part of an omnibus bill set to be introduced Monday.
Toronto to see warm, sunny weather on Monday
Toronto will see a bright and warm start to the work week after a rainy weekend in the city.
Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says
Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker.
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
-
'A tiny city:' Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up tents at universities in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal, following a wave of similar protests at campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
2 people in hospital after Lachine shooting
Two men, aged 28 and 33, are in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Lachine borough.
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
-
Highway 101 in Timmins reopened after single-vehicle crash
Highway 101 East in Timmins is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash.
Overnight house fire in Windsor
Crews remain on scene of an overnight house fire in Windsor. Fire broke out in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue between Elliott Street and Erie Street.
-
Windsor police seek witness to fatal motorcycle crash
The police service has made note that the person they're looking to speak to is not suspected of wrongoing, but is a key witness who may be able to provide vital information on the incident.
-
Man arrested after failing to stop for CKPS, charged with uttering threats to kill
While on patrol Saturday, a Chatham-Kent police officer said their onboard licence plate reader detected a vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.
Prep work underway for York Street construction
On Monday, crews will start the prep work for replacing aging sewer infrastructure on York Street from Clarence Street to Wellington Street.
-
Successful search and rescue by LFD in vacant building fire
The London Fire Department (LFD) received a call about a reported structure fire at the former McCormick’s building at 1156 Dundas St.
-
One person faces charges following recent reports of dog attacks near Dorchester
One person is facing charges following an investigation into reports of aggressive dogs at a residence in Thames Centre.
Police investigating e-bike collision in Kitchener, driver suffering serious injuries
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener involving a motor vehicle and e-bike.
-
Downtown Paris set to receive makeover for film production
Paris, Ont. residents will notice some changes to the downtown core this week as a film crew transforms stores in preparation for a film production.
-
Police investigating suspicious person in Waterloo
Regional police are investigating a suspicious person in Waterloo.
Two Brampton men busted for alleged drug trafficking in Wasaga beach
In a months-long investigation, police raided two residences in Wasaga Beach.
-
Nursing shortages force bed closures at Durham Hospital
Years of nursing staffing shortages have taken its toll on Durham Hospital.
-
One person injured in rollover crash in Barrie
One person is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Barrie on Saturday.
One person in critical condition following water rescue in Winnipeg
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) performed a water rescue on the Assiniboine River.
-
Man, 22, charged after illegal cannon, weapons seized from Winkler, Man. home: police
A 22-year-old man from Winkler, Man., is facing several charges in connection with a large seizure of weapons, including a homemade cannon.
-
Manitoba government launches $15M endowment fund for MMIWG2S families
Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit peoples can expect more financial support from the Manitoba government as part of a new endowment fund announced Sunday.
Sentencing hearing expected for owner of dogs who fatally attacked Calgary woman
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 will be sentenced Monday.
-
-
2 London Drugs stores in Calgary reopen
London Drugs has reopened two of its Calgary stores following a widespread cyber attack last week.
Oilers to play Game 1 vs. Canucks on Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Steady, soaking rain tonight and Tuesday
A few showers moved through the Edmonton region early this morning, but it looks like the real rain event will start tonight.
-
-
SIRT investigating after women dies following Sask. RCMP investigation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will be conducting an investigation after a woman who was found to be in need of medical care in Swift Current died following a police response on Sunday.
-
Regina hosts first 'Flora's Walk' in support of perinatal mental health
Sunday marked the first time Regina has taken part in an event that originated out of Ontario following the death of a new mother.
-
RCMP Heritage Centre hosts Red Dress Day event
May 5th marks Red Dress Day, a nationally recognized date that honours the lives of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. In Regina, an event was held at the RCMP Heritage Centre to highlight the date and educate the public.
Saskatoon Airport hopes for quick resolution as WestJet mechanics' lockout looms
A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Airport said they expect no immediate impact to operations in light of an impending lockout of WestJet mechanics.
-
London Drugs stores in Saskatoon could be open again soon following 'cybersecurity incident'
Saskatoon’s three London Drugs locations are set to re-open soon, one week after a data breach shut down stores across western Canada.
-
'Love has no boundaries': Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Canucks vs. Oilers schedule released, Demko ruled out for Game 1
The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for Round 2 this week, with the full game schedule released over the weekend.
-
The story of how a B.C. man found his birth mother
After his adopted parents died, Dave Rogers set out to learn more about his birth mother. DNA results and a little help from friendly strangers would put him on a path to a small town in England.
-
'A very heavy day': Dozens attend Red Dress Day ceremony in Pitt Meadows
Red dresses dotted šxʷhék̓ʷnəs, or Spirit Square, in Pitt Meadows Sunday to honour the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada.
Princess Anne lays wreath at Battle of Atlantic ceremony; honours late Queen
Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members and honoured her late mother during separate ceremonies Sunday in Victoria as she wrapped up a three-day British Columbia West Coast royal visit.
-
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.