    • Guns, meth seized during firearms bust near Morrisburg, Ont.

    OPP seized a large quantity of firearms at a home in Williamsburg, Ont. (OPP/X) OPP seized a large quantity of firearms at a home in Williamsburg, Ont. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police seized a large quantity of firearms from a home in the village of Williamsburg last week.

    An OPP press release posted to social media says officers executed a search warrant on March 15 on Pruner Road, in the village located approximately 70 kilometres south of Ottawa.

    Officers say they located several shotguns, rifles, handgun ammunition and prohibited ammunition magazines, which police say were not secured inside the home.

    Some of the firearms were loaded. Officers also seized a small quantity of methamphetamine.

    A 31-year-old from South Dundas, who was not named, was arrested at the scene and has been charged under various charges related to unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule one substance.

    The suspect was held for bail.

