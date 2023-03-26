Grilled Flank Steak Tortilla

Your whole family will enjoy this delicious layered tortilla. In every bite you get tasty mouthfuls of beef, greenhouse vegetables and cheese.

Ingredients

• 1 Ontario Beef Flank Steak, approximately (675 g)

• 2 tbsp (25 mL) steak spice

• 2 cups (500 mL) shredded Ontario Mozzarella Cheese

• 4 10-inch (25 cm) flour tortillas

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) cream cheese, softened

• 1/4 cup (50 mL) olive oil

Salsa:

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Orange Pepper

• 1 jalapeño pepper

• Half Ontario Red Onion

• Half Ontario Onion

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Coriander (Cilantro)

• 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

• 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lime juice

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) taco seasoning

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Bean Salad:

• 1 cup (250 mL) drained and rinsed canned white kidney beans

• 1/4 cup (50 mL) diced Ontario Red Onion

• 2 tbsp (25 mL) each chopped fresh Ontario Coriander (Cilantro) and Parsley

• 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) olive oil

• 1 tsp (5 mL) cider vinegar

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) taco seasoning

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Pico de Gallo:

• 2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, chopped

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Ontario Red Onion

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) finely diced jalapeño pepper

• 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Italian Parsley

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

• 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lime juice

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) taco seasoning

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

With the tip of sharp knife, score both sides of steak in diamond pattern, cutting about 1/4-inch (5 mm) deep. Rub steak spice over both sides of steak. Place steak on greased grill over high heat for 3 to 4 minutes a side for medium-rare. Remove from grill; rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice across the grain into 24 slices.

Salsa: Place sweet pepper, jalapeño and onions on grill over high heat. Grill for 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until charred all over. Remove from grill. Cool slightly; peel and seed peppers, coarsely chop. Dice onions. Set aside; to cool.

In medium bowl, combine peppers, onions, coriander, oil, lime juice, taco seasoning, and salt and pepper. Set aside.

Bean Salad: In medium bowl, combine beans, onion, coriander, parsley, oil, vinegar, taco seasoning and salt and pepper. Set aside.

Pico de Gallo: In medium bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, parsley, oil, lime juice, taco seasoning and salt and pepper. Set aside

Place tortilla on work surface. Make cut from the center to the bottom edge. Thinly spread tortilla with 2 tbsp (25 mL) of cream cheese; sprinkle with 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the mozzarella. Place 2 tbsp (25 mL) of salsa on the bottom left quarter of tortilla. Place 2 tbsp (25 mL) of bean salad on the top left quarter of tortilla. Place 3 slices of steak on top of the bean salad and 3 slices onto the bottom right of the tortilla. Place 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the pico de gallo on the top right quarter of the tortilla.

To fold, take the bottom left quarter of tortilla, fold it upwards on top of the bean salad/steak section. Fold the top left quarter to the right on top of the pico de gallo section. Fold the top section over the bottom section, press firmly. Repeat with remaining tortillas and ingredients.

Brush each side of the tortilla lightly with oil. Grill over medium-low heat, covered, for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until cheese is melted and heated through, golden brown and crisp.