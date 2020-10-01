OTTAWA -- Greyhound Canada is driving its operations out of Ottawa's main bus station on Catherine Street.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Greyhound Canada says it will no longer operate from the Ottawa Central Station when bus service resumes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is now looking for a future location to meet the needs of customers in the capital.

"Ottawa will continue to be a vital part of our network," said Greyhound.

"As we work through the impact of the pandemic on our business, we will communicate well in advance of our new location prior to a start-up date."

In May, Greyhound Canada announced the temporary suspension of all of its bus routes in Canada due to dropping revenue and ridership amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown covered all routes through Ontario, and the Ottawa to Montreal route.

"While we are eager to begin service again in Canada, we are using this time to ensure our future Ottawa location will meet the needs of both our customers and our business," said Greyhound Canada in a statement.