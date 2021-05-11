GATINEAU, QUE -- Residents in Gatineau and parts of the Outaouais region of Quebec still under strict COVID-19 measures will soon see an easing of restrictions.

Premier François Legault announced Tuesday that the special emergency measures in Gatineau, Pontiac, and the MRC des Collines will be lifted Monday, allowing high schools and some non-essential businesses to reopen, including cinemas, boutiques and stores, and personal and esthetic care services.

The nightly curfew will also begin at 9:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. as the region moves to the red zone.

Restrictions in Papineau and the Vallée de la Gatineau were eased on Monday. They remain in place in Gatineau and the remainder of the Outaouais for the time being; however, the province did allow elementary schools to reopen across the region Monday.

On Tuesday, Legault thanked residents for their efforts.

"In Outaouais, the population has succeeded in turning the situation around," he said. "Thank you to all the people from Outaouais for their efforts over these past weeks."

Legault also urged residents of Ontario to remain in their home province and not visit stores in the Outaouais region.

"We also ask our police officers to verify the arrival of people from Ontario. It's important that they follow their government's rule and that they don't go to stores in Outaouais."

The CISSS de l'Outaouais announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said there are 294 active cases across the region, 232 of which are in Gatineau. Two weeks ago, the region had 650 active cases. There are 51 people in regional hospitals with COVID-19, eight of whom are in intensive care.

Special emergency measures (in effect until Monday, May 17)

Curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m;

High schools are closed (e-learning);

Private indoor or outdoor gatherings are prohibited;

Elementary schools open

Educational childcare services (day care centres, childcare centres, and family childcare services) remain open;

The closing of cinemas, theaters and museums;

The closing of restaurants (except for delivery and take-out);

The closing of non-essential businesses (delivery and curbside pick-up are possible);

Businesses are not allowed to sell non-essential products;

A limit of 25 people in places of worship;

The closure of indoor sports and recreation facilities, including gyms;

Outdoor sports or recreational activities permitted only with people residing at the same address or by a group of 8 people with distance. Masks must be worn in any group of 2 or more people who do not reside at the same address, unless the people remain seated at a 2 m distance from each other.

Level 4–Maximum Alert (red) measures