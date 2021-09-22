OTTAWA -- Gatineau police are investigating the suspicious deaths of an adult and two children at an Aylmer, Que. home.

Police say just after 2 p.m., officers were sent to a home on Rue Dunkerque to carry out a "well-being check."

The bodies of three people were found inside the home.

Investigators are treating the deaths as suspicious as the investigation gets underway.

"The next steps in the investigation will determine the exact causes and circumstances of the deaths," said Gatineau police Wednesday evening, adding forensics officers are on the scene.

Rue Dunkerque remains police while police investigate.