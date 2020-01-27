Gatineau Police investigate deaths of two people
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff Published Monday, January 27, 2020 3:15AM EST
OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police continue to investigate the deaths of two people at a Gatineau mobile home park.
Officers were called to a home on 2nd Avenue Ouest on Saturday morning. The bodies of two people were found on the property.
No other information was released over the weekend.
Police say the crime scene has been sealed to allow investigators to do their work.
The names of the victims have not been released.