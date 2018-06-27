

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau Police Chief Mario Harel is retiring after 35 years as a cop.

Harel told City Council on Tuesday he will retire on September 1.

During his 35 years with Gatineau Police, Harel served in the criminal investigations, crime prevention and road safety departments.

Harel was appointed acting police chief on June 23, 2007. He was named the full-time chief in 2009.