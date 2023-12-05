Gatineau driver clocked at 226 km/h one of 2 charged with stunt driving this weekend
Quebec provincial police have charged two young adults on the evening of Dec. 2 after they were caught stunt driving on Highway 50 in Gatineau, including one who was charged going 126 km/h over the speed limit and fleeing from police.
The Sûreté du Québec says they attempted to pull over a 19-year-old man from Vals-des-Monts, Que. at around 11:30 p.m. after he was clocked going 226 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The driver refused to pull over his vehicle and a brief chase took place on eastbound Highway 50. After attempting to exit the highway at the La Gappe exit, the man lost control of his vehicle on the curve.
He was arrested and then released where he will appear in court at a later date.
He faces charges related to stunt driving and fleeing from police. He also received a $2,296 fine and 30 points were removed from his licence, which has been suspended for seven days.
Also at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 20-year-old driver from Ontario was stopped on eastbound Highway 50 at the Montée Paiement exit in Gatineau. The man was clocked going 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
The driver received a $1,255 fine and 14 points were removed from his licence. His ability to drive in Quebec was suspended for seven days.
The Sûreté du Québec is reminding drivers that speed is one of the most common causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Netanyahu says Israel will retain open-ended control of security in Gaza long after war with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will have to retain open-ended security control over the Gaza Strip long after its war against Hamas ends.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan event over the weekend.
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Atlantic
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
St. Stephen declares local state of emergency over homelessness
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
Toronto
-
55-year-old woman dead after triple shooting in Caledon last month
A second person has died following a triple shooting at a home in Caledon last month.
-
29-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting man outside Scarborough Town Centre
Twenty-nine-year-old Toronto resident Shaquille Small has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years for fatally shooting a man he did not know outside the Scarborough Town Centre more than three years ago.
-
Will Shohei Ohtani sign with the Toronto Blue Jays? Here's everything we know about his free agency
The Toronto Blue Jays could be in a three-way race to score one of the biggest free agents in baseball history, but how likely is it that they will actually sign Shohei Ohtani?
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Montreal police ready to ticket 'mobile igloos'
Motorists in Montreal are being reminded to take the five minutes to clean snow off their vehicles or face potential fines. The Montreal police department (SPVM) said on Tuesday that officers have already handed out multiple infractions for 'mobile igloos' since the first major snowfall.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Temporary funding from Vale means Sudbury supervised consumption site to remain open
While provincial funding applications have been paused, the supervised consumption site in Greater Sudbury will remain open thanks to some emergency funds.
London
-
Two injured after school bus, SUV collide in south London, Ont.
Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a school bus and an SUV collided in the city’s south end.
-
'Will it ever end?' Hyde Park’s growth forces more detours
Growing pains are again impacting residents and businesses in Hyde Park. Throughout development, construction has promoted delays, and this week, another closure of Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road has locals up in arms.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We want to be leaders': LHSC to offer staff unlimited mental health benefits
Working in a health care setting can being rewarding, but overwhelming. Due to the potential anxiety or long-term stress, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is set to offer its employees additional supports.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
-
Manitoba's deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
Suspect in Winnipeg quadruple homicide served in Canadian Armed Forces for over a decade
The Winnipeg man charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people served in the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has confirmed.
Kitchener
-
Mobile homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem -- there's not enough park space available.
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Driver knocks down Kitchener traffic light, leaves scene: Police
Waterloo regional police are looking for the driver of a transport truck who allegedly knocked down a Kitchener traffic light then drove away.
Calgary
-
Toy gun prompts lockdown at S.E. Calgary high school
A southeast Calgary high school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon – which turned out to be a toy gun.
-
Construction delayed on Alberta's new wildlife overpass outside of Banff
The construction of a wildlife overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway has been delayed.
-
Calgary police officer's badge stolen during vehicle break-in
Calgary police say an officer's badge was stolen over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'Only one taxpayer': Saskatoon councillors weigh implications of property tax hike
City councillor Troy Davies is looking back at last week's City of Saskatoon budget deliberations as a missed opportunity.
-
'I shot Braden': Former partner describes text message from Sask. Mountie on trial for murder
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Outdoor rinks facing delays in Sask. because of warm conditions
With the warmer than normal fall weather this year, the start of the outdoor rink season has been delayed for most outdoor enthusiasts.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist injured in crash with school bus in northwest Edmonton
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning.
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
P!nk coming to Edmonton during 2024 stadium tour
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk is bringing her musical acrobatics to Edmonton next summer as part of a worldwide stadium tour.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
-
Elf-themed Compass cards to go on sale Wednesday, TransLink says
TransLink's latest limited-edition Compass product is a tribute to an "iconic" holiday movie that is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Regina
-
Sask. community receives $550,000 to pursue alternative uses for coal
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $550,000 to the town of Coronach and the Rural Municipality (RM) of Hart Butte to pursue alternative uses for coal.
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
-
Three Moose Jaw Warriors among Team Canada hopefuls for upcoming World Juniors
With the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship just weeks away the Moose Jaw Warriors will have three players heading to Oakville Ontario hoping to make the final roster.