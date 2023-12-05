Gatineau driver clocked at 226 km/h one of 2 charged with stunt driving this weekend

Quebec provincial police have charged two young adults on the evening of Dec. 2 after they were caught stunt driving on Highway 50 in Gatineau, including one who was charged going 126 km/h over the speed limit and fleeing from police.

The Sûreté du Québec says they attempted to pull over a 19-year-old man from Vals-des-Monts, Que. at around 11:30 p.m. after he was clocked going 226 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver refused to pull over his vehicle and a brief chase took place on eastbound Highway 50. After attempting to exit the highway at the La Gappe exit, the man lost control of his vehicle on the curve.

He was arrested and then released where he will appear in court at a later date.

He faces charges related to stunt driving and fleeing from police. He also received a $2,296 fine and 30 points were removed from his licence, which has been suspended for seven days.

Also at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 20-year-old driver from Ontario was stopped on eastbound Highway 50 at the Montée Paiement exit in Gatineau. The man was clocked going 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver received a $1,255 fine and 14 points were removed from his licence. His ability to drive in Quebec was suspended for seven days.

The Sûreté du Québec is reminding drivers that speed is one of the most common causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.