OTTAWA -- The City of Gatineau has lifted the mechanical watering ban for the Aylmer sector, but all residents are being asked to continue to conserve tap water this summer.

The mechanical watering ban was lifted after the heat warning ended for Ottawa and Gatineau on Saturday.

On Monday, Gatineau banned "mechanical watering" in the Aylmer sector, and asked all residents to reduce their water consumption as much as possible.

The city reported an "unusually high demand for tap water", and urged everyone to "use water responsibly," especially between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Laundry, baths, showers and the use of dishwashers should be done at other times of the day.

With the heat warning over, the City of Gatineau is also ending the extended hours for swimming pools, splash pads and beaches.