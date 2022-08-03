One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill

Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.

Police say someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m. but was unable to go farther because of security infrastructure.

Damage to the gate was minimal, police said.

A nearby officer arrested the driver without incident. Charges are pending. The arrested individual has not been identified.

The Ottawa Police Service is the police service of jurisdiction on Wellington Street in front of the parliament buildings. Officers are working with the Parliamentary Protective Service.

This comes the same day as a tour bus hit a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr., the official residence of the prime minister. No passengers were on the bus at the time and the driver was not hurt. Police said these two incidents are considered separate.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament has been closed to vehicles since February, after police forces removed "Freedom Convoy" anti-government protesters who had entrenched themselves in the downtown core for three weeks.