Gas prices set to rise in Ottawa as carbon tax increases

Ottawa motorists will be paying more to fill up the gas tank this weekend, as the federal carbon price increases.

Canadians for Affordable President Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase 3 cents a litre on Saturday in Ottawa and across Ontario.

Motorists should find prices at 149.9 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Saturday.

McTeague tells CTV News Ottawa the increase in the gas prices is linked to the federal government's move to hike the carbon price.

The federal government says the carbon price for individuals and small businesses will increase by $15 per tonne of greenhouse gasses emitted to a total of $65 per tonne.

The Canadian Taxpayers' Federation has said the boost in the carbon price will increase the carbon tax on gas by 3 cents a litre.

According to the website ottawagasprice.com, the average price for a litre of gas in Ottawa was $1.63 one year ago.