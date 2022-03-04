Gas prices hit all-time high in Ottawa
Gas prices are expected to top $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever today, in part because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The cost of gas is forecasted to jump seven cents a litre today, hitting $1.73 per litre at some stations across Ottawa. The increase follows a seven cent a litre increase on Thursday.
"I'm a student so it sucks, but I need to travel so I don't have a choice," said a driver filling up at the Pioneer Gas Station on Industrial Avenue Thursday evening.
Another motorist says the dramatic increase this week is a shock.
"I walk to work, I walk home, I just take my car out to go shopping," said the motorist.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Newstalk 580 CFRA this week the hike in prices is linked to both Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supply issues.
"Fifty per cent of what you're seeing here is war, the other 50 per cent is a shortage of supply," McTeague said. "We've had a global supply shortage and tightness in supply, which many have warned about."
McTeague expects prices to rise to at least $1.85 a litre in the coming weeks and months.
"With the war and sealing off, as we must, Vladimir Putin and his oil and gas and forcing Europeans and even Americans to stop importing gas, or in this case oil, it's likely to see oil pushing $120, maybe $130 a barrel – which means another 15 to 20 cents a litre for motorists in the capital."
Ontario's NDP reintroduced legislation on Wednesday that would regulate prices at the pumps by setting a weekly price or daily maximum.
According to the website ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa was $1.22 a litre one year ago and 63 cents a litre in late March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
