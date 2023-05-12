Gamers line up across Ottawa for the release of Legend of Zelda

Long lines were spotted at malls and video game stores across Ottawa on Friday, as hundreds of gamers looked to get their hands on the new "Legend of Zelda" video game.

"If you're not a gamer you may be wondering what all the hype is about, but it doesn't get much bigger than the Legend of Zelda," says Marc Saltzman, host of Tech Talk on NewsTalk 580 CFRA.

"Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is the latest iteration of the Zelda franchise, which debuted in the 1980s and is one of the biggest video game franchises ever.

It is available for the Nintendo Switch and follows the 2017 release of the "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

"I'm not surprised to see the line-ups," adds Saltzman.

"You've got players of all ages excited about this. Nintendo is as hot as they've ever been with the Super Mario Bros movie coming out."

At Renaissance Variety, a vintage video game store in Shawville, Que., owner Jason Robert Yereck says nostalgia is a big factor driving early sales.

"A five-year-old knows the name, a 50-year-old knows the name," he tells CTV News. "That's why we're getting this."

Even without stocking the latest version of the game, Yereck says he has a hard time keeping anything from the Zelda franchise on his shelves.

"My Zeldas come in and they sell. I'll put Zelda out on the Switch and its sold same day. If we are lucky, it's here for two-three days. Zelda for N64, we put them out they sell, we put them out they sell."

Saltzman says video games are the fastest growing and biggest entertainment medium in the world, with many like the newest Zelda game, changing game play to an open world concept, which allows players more freedom for in-game decision-making.

"People collect this stuff, it's a piece of our history," adds Yereck. "The artwork, the allure of it is just amazing."