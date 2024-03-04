OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • G2 driver stopped going 162 km/h on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

    A G2 driver will be spending March without a driver's license after being stopped speeding 62 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a driver going 162 km/h on Hwy. 401 in South Dundas this weekend.

    The speed limit on Highway 401 is 100 km/h.

    The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    On Friday, the OPP charged a G2 driver with stunt racing after being caught going 174 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

    "Driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and 6 demerit points if convicted," the OPP said.

