G2 driver stopped going 162 km/h on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

A G2 driver will be spending March without a driver's license after being stopped speeding 62 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a driver going 162 km/h on Hwy. 401 in South Dundas this weekend.

The speed limit on Highway 401 is 100 km/h.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

This G2 driver was stopped on Highway 401 in South Dundas for doing 162km/h. License suspended, vehicle seized and impounded, and a date in court for the driver.

On Friday, the OPP charged a G2 driver with stunt racing after being caught going 174 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

"Driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and 6 demerit points if convicted," the OPP said.