OTTAWA -- It’s a cold start to the new work week.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory for this morning.

Environment Canada’s forecast called for temperatures to drop to -21C overnight. With the wind chill it will feel like -28.

The forecast calls for temperatures to warm up to above seasonal levels on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health is reminding people to protect themselves from the cold weather, warning you are at risk of frostbite due to the temperatures.

Tips to prevent frostbite include:

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves

Wear a hat

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks

Avoid drinking alcohol.