Frostbite advisory issued for Wednesday night
Pedestrians battle the blowing snow and wind chills in the -30C range, Friday, January 5, 2018 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 7:04AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 16, 2019 3:32PM EST
Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for the capital starting Wednesday evening.
The advisory comes with the temperature set to steadily drop throughout the afternoon, after a mild morning with a high of -1 C.
By Wednesday night, the temperature is forecast to plummet to -25 C, feeling more like -32 C with the wind chill.
Ottawa Public Health issues a frostbite advisory when a wind chill of -25 C or colder is forecast by Environment Canada for the Ottawa area.
Public Health says exposed skin can freeze in less than 10 minutes when the wind chill is below -25 C.
The cold weather is forecast to stick around. Thursday will be mostly sunny and -12C but the wind chill will continue, feeling more like -28C in the morning and feeling more like -15 in the afternoon.
The cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend.