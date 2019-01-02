Frostbite Advisory issued for Ottawa
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 2:57AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 2:58AM EST
It’s a chilly start to 2019 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory for the capital. With the wind chill, it feels like -25.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of -12C today, but with the wind chill it will feel like -17 this afternoon.
Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend.
Public Health is reminding residents to wear a hat, gloves and mittens to prevent heat loss and protect ears and fingers from frostbite. You are also urged to wear clothes in layers.
#FrostbiteAdvisory in effect overnight Jan 1 to Jan 2, 2019 for #OTTAWA #ottnews - so far it’s the coldest day of the year! Tips for cold weather safety: https://t.co/KiRUlmrqz8 pic.twitter.com/2rDJsS3lXj— Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) January 1, 2019