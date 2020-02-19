OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is urging people to bundle up before heading outdoors tonight and on Thursday.

A frostbite advisory has been issued, with the forecast calling for temperatures to plunge to minus 21C overnight. With the wind chill, it will feel like -25.

Environment Canada’s forecast says the cold temperatures will stick around Thursday night, with a low of minus 20C.

*Sigh...* We hate to do this, but there is a frostbite advisory in effect for overnight tonight until further notice with windchill temperatures dipping to -25C. Please dress warmly. https://t.co/RinXzlq7iC pic.twitter.com/WSOj1XgjQb — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) February 19, 2020

Above seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend, with temperatures warming up above 0C on Saturday and Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health’s tips to look for the four “P”s of frostbite

Pink – affected areas will be reddish in colour. This is the first sign of frostbite Pain – affected areas will become painful Patches – white, waxy feeling patches show up – skin is dying Pricklies – the areas will then feel numb

Ottawa Public Health's tips to prevent frostbite