Frostbite advisory issued as temperature set to drop to -21C
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:14PM EST
Braving the cold temperatures in Ottawa's ByWard Market.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is urging people to bundle up before heading outdoors tonight and on Thursday.
A frostbite advisory has been issued, with the forecast calling for temperatures to plunge to minus 21C overnight. With the wind chill, it will feel like -25.
Environment Canada’s forecast says the cold temperatures will stick around Thursday night, with a low of minus 20C.
Above seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend, with temperatures warming up above 0C on Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa Public Health’s tips to look for the four “P”s of frostbite
- Pink – affected areas will be reddish in colour. This is the first sign of frostbite
- Pain – affected areas will become painful
- Patches – white, waxy feeling patches show up – skin is dying
- Pricklies – the areas will then feel numb
Ottawa Public Health's tips to prevent frostbite
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves
- Wear a hat
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks
- Avoid drinking alcohol