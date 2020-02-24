French teachers' union cancels planned strike for Thursday due to weather
OTTAWA -- The union representing French-language teachers in Ontario says it has cancelled a planned strike that was set for Feb. 27.
The Association des enseignantes-enseignants de l'Ontario (AEFO) said Monday its members were planning to walk off the job this Thursday, following an "unacceptable" offer by the Province.
But on Tuesday afternoon, the union said it was cancelling its planned strike because of a winter storm in the forecast.
"This cancellation has nothing to do with bowing down to the demands of the government and the school boards, and everything to do with ensuring AEFO members' safety on picket lines," the union said.
The AEFO says it will continue bargaining on Friday and through the weekend, if necessary.
Local boards, which had previously told parents there would be no school on Thursday reversed course Tuesday afternoon, to say schools would remain open.
French-language students in Ottawa will still be affected by a strike on Friday, held by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), which represents educational assistants, early childhood educators, and office staff, in addition to English-language secondary school teachers.
Both the French public and catholic boards say classes will be cancelled in Ottawa Friday.
Thursday
French-language public schools
- All elementary, secondary, specialized and adult schools open
- School bus transportation continues as normal
French-language catholic schools
- All elementary and secondary schools open
- School bus transportation continues as normal
- Adult education centre remains open
- Continuing education programs continue as normal
- Relance and Proaction programs continue as normal
- Daycares for preschoolers remain open
- ON y va Centres remain open
- PP3 program remains open
- Mon atelier programs remain open
Friday
French-language public schools
- Classes cancelled in CEPEO schools in Ottawa, Kemptville, and Eastern Ontario for support workers' strike (OSSTF)
- Classes as Le Carrefour will not be suspended
- No school bus transportation
- Childcare services managed by CEPEO in Ottawa, Kemptville, and Eastern Ontario will be suspended
French-language public schools
- All elementary and secondary schools closed for support workers' strike (OSSTF) in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Marionville, Merrickville, Kemptville, and Brockville
- Jeanne-Lajoie Education Centre in Pembroke remains open
- L'Envol elementary school in Trenton remains open
- Bishop Rémi Gaulin elementary school in Kingston remains open
- Marie-Rivier secondary school in Kingston remains open
- Adult education centre remains open
- Continuing education programs continue as normal
- Relance and Proaction programs cancelled
- Daycares for preschoolers remain open
- Notre-Dame Catholic Academy closed
- ON y va Centres closed, except for those at Jean Robert Gauthier, Voyageurs, and Béatrice Desloges schools
- PP3 programs cancelled, except at L'Envol elementary school
- Mon atelier programs remain open