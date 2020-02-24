OTTAWA -- The union representing French-language teachers in Ontario says it has cancelled a planned strike that was set for Feb. 27.

The Association des enseignantes-enseignants de l'Ontario (AEFO) said Monday its members were planning to walk off the job this Thursday, following an "unacceptable" offer by the Province.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the union said it was cancelling its planned strike because of a winter storm in the forecast.

"This cancellation has nothing to do with bowing down to the demands of the government and the school boards, and everything to do with ensuring AEFO members' safety on picket lines," the union said.



The AEFO says it will continue bargaining on Friday and through the weekend, if necessary.

Local boards, which had previously told parents there would be no school on Thursday reversed course Tuesday afternoon, to say schools would remain open.

French-language students in Ottawa will still be affected by a strike on Friday, held by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), which represents educational assistants, early childhood educators, and office staff, in addition to English-language secondary school teachers.

Both the French public and catholic boards say classes will be cancelled in Ottawa Friday.

Thursday

French-language public schools

All elementary, secondary, specialized and adult schools open

School bus transportation continues as normal

French-language catholic schools

All elementary and secondary schools open

School bus transportation continues as normal

Adult education centre remains open

Continuing education programs continue as normal

Relance and Proaction programs continue as normal

Daycares for preschoolers remain open

ON y va Centres remain open

PP3 program remains open

Mon atelier programs remain open

Friday

French-language public schools

Classes cancelled in CEPEO schools in Ottawa, Kemptville, and Eastern Ontario for support workers' strike (OSSTF)

Classes as Le Carrefour will not be suspended

No school bus transportation

Childcare services managed by CEPEO in Ottawa, Kemptville, and Eastern Ontario will be suspended

French-language public schools