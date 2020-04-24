OTTAWA -- The Ontario Provincial Police say officers have seized a variety of illegal drugs and weapons after searching a home in Chesterville, Ontario, southeast of Ottawa.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a home on Queen Street West early Friday morning. The OPP says officers found a quantity of suspected crystal meth and some unidentified pills.

Three rifles, three B.B. guns, ammunition, a bow and arrows, a sword, knives, a cell phone, and scales were also seized.

Christopher McRoberts, 42, is facing several weapons charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. He is also charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He's due in court in July.

Two other people in the home were released unconditionally.