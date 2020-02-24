OTTAWA -- All students with Ottawa’s public school board and both French language boards will have the day off on Friday as teachers hit the picket line.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation is holding a one-day strike in several boards on Friday as part of rotating strikes across the province. The strike locations include the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Upper Canada District School Board.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed on Friday due to the strike.

In a statement, the OCDSB says the OSSTF represents OCDSB employees in secondary and elementary schools and administration offices, including teachers, clerical and technical staff, custodial and maintenance staff, educational assistants, early childhood educators and professional support staff.

OSSTF members also work in both the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario.

Both boards say elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa, Kemptville, Carleton Place, Merrickville and Brockville will be closed on Friday.

The Upper Canada District School Board says all classes for Grades 9 to 12 students will be cancelled on Friday.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association was scheduled to hold rotating one-day strikes across the province this week. But the union cancelled the job action while contract talks continue.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools will be open on Friday.