OTTAWA -- Freezing rain warnings for eastern Ontario have ended, but wind warnings remain in effect along the St. Lawrence.

The weather agency said a low-pressure system moving through northeastern and was expected to bring freezing rain for part of Sunday morning and into the early afternoon.

The freezing rain warnings across eastern Ontario ended at around 11:30 a.m.; however, there are still freezing rain warnings in effect for parts of Quebec, including the Upper Gatineau and Pontiac regions.

Environment Canada's Sunday forecast for Ottawa calls for freezing rain turning to rain through the day and a high of 6°C.

The rain should end by the evening hours, but a 60 per cent chance of showers lingers through the night. The overnight low is 3°C.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries and a temperature that holds steady around 4°C.

On Tuesday, expect a mainly cloudy sky with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of just -2°C.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, but it won't be bringing any warmer temperatures. The high for Wednesday is -5°C.

Wind warning along the Seaway

Along the St. Lawrence Seaway, the conditions are windy.

From Kingston to Belleville, the forecast calls for strong wind gusts through the morning with powerful, potentially damaging winds in the afternoon.

"This system will bring southerly winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h this morning," Environment Canada says. "Winds will then shift to very strong southwesterlies with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h beginning this afternoon."

The Brockville and Cornwall areas are under a special weather statement that calls for wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.