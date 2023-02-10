Freezing rain warning ends in Ottawa, but expect showers and flurries

The freezing rain has ended in the Ottawa region, but expect a wintry mix of precipitation to continue on Friday.

A freezing rain warning ended overnight. With roadways and sidewalks still slick, school buses in the region have been cancelled for a second straight day.

Environment Canada is calling for rain showers mixed with flurries on Friday, ending in the afternoon.

The temperature will remain steady near 1 C. Friday evening, expect about 2 cm of flurries, ending overnight. The overnight low will be -9 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of -2 C. Expect the wind chill to make it feel more like -14 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be 1 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Monday will be 0 C and Tuesday will be 2 C.