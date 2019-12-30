OTTAWA -- Mother Nature will deliver a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets, snow and rain to Ottawa on the second last day of 2019.

A Freezing Rain warning continues for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says freezing rain will change to snow this afternoon for Ottawa. Area south of Ottawa will see the freezing rain transition to ice pellets, snow or rain this afternoon.

Ice build-up of 5 to 10 mm is possible through the day.

The forecast calls for temperatures to warm up to minus 2C today. With the wind chill it will feel like minus 8 this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for 2 to 4 cm of snow tonight, with the temperature holding steady near minus 2.

Ottawa is expected to receive another 2 to 4 cm of snow on Tuesday, with a high of plus 1.

New Year’s Day will see clouds with a chance of flurries, and a high of plus 1.